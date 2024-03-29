15th International Relations seminar will end today





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) The 15th International Relations Seminar organized at the Raul Roa Garcia International Relations Institute (ISRI) in Havana will end today.



The day’s program features the presentation of the papers Multipolarity in the Search for a Global Order, October 7: Order or Disorder in the Middle East?, Dealing with the Iranian nuclear issue at international level and Fidel Castro: standard bearer of tourism development and friend of the environment.



Under the theme of "International Relations in today's world: challenges and opportunities", the event gathered personalities from Mexico, Argentina, El Salvador, Venezuela, Russia and Senegal.



During three days of sessions, seven commissions discussed 58 papers and works on highly topical international issues.