Cuban leader highlights role of the origins of the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (ACN) “Cuban historians have an indispensable source of inspiration in the legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and the young members of the Centennial Generation,” said Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of its Ideological Department at the 9th General Assembly of the Union of Cuban Historians (UNHIC).



The leader praised the historiographic transcendence of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks in 1953, intended to spark off the struggle against Fulgencio Batista’s dictatorship. Likewise, he conveyed a personal message of greeting from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to the assembly members, calling them to strengthen and protect unity.



Polanco Fuentes also remarked that the school is the seed for the culture of national history, the values of which are faced with U.S. attempts to stifle the economy and fuel social unrest.



University professor Francisca López Civeira, winner of the 2022 National Social and Humanistic Sciences Award, read a final declaration of the event condemning the U.S. blockade, Israel's massacre in Palestine, and the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow.