Cuban President Signs Condolence Book at Russian Embassy in Havana

Havana, March 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel signed the book of condolences at the Russian embassy in Havana after the terrorist attack perpetrated in Moscow.
Diaz-Canel was accompanied by Esteban Lazo, president of the Cuban Parliament; Manuel Marrero, Prime Minister; and Salvador Valdes, Cuban Vice-president.
With deep sorrow we learned about the attack occurred on March 22nd in a Moscow cultural center, which claimed human lives and numerous wounded, Diaz-Canel wrote on X.
The head of state condemned the terrorist attack and reiterated that the unity of the Russian Federation will not be affected.
