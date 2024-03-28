Cuban President Signs Condolence Book at Russian Embassy in Havana





Havana, March 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel signed the book of condolences at the Russian embassy in Havana after the terrorist attack perpetrated in Moscow.



Diaz-Canel was accompanied by Esteban Lazo, president of the Cuban Parliament; Manuel Marrero, Prime Minister; and Salvador Valdes, Cuban Vice-president.



With deep sorrow we learned about the attack occurred on March 22nd in a Moscow cultural center, which claimed human lives and numerous wounded, Diaz-Canel wrote on X.



The head of state condemned the terrorist attack and reiterated that the unity of the Russian Federation will not be affected.