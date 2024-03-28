University of Havana unveils sculpture of Albert Einstein





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (ACN) A sculpture of the eminent German scientist Albert Einstein will be unveiled today at the School of Physics of the University of Havana during a ceremony in honor of the 145th anniversary of Einstein's birth in the German city of Ulm, on March 14, 1879.



The event will be attended by Wolfgand Bietenholz, a professor with the National Autonomous University of Mexico who provided the funds for the image, and other personalities.



The famous German physicist, creator of the theory of relativity and of the theory of "Brownian motion" and winner of the Physics Nobel Prize in 1921, spent about 30 hours in Havana on December 19, 1930 during a trip that began 17 days earlier in Antwerp, Belgium and was bound for San Diego, U.S.A.



It is said that Einstein’s first action in the Cuban capital city, where he arrived aboard the steamship Belgenland along with his wife Elsa, was to go out to buy a hat.