Esteban Lazo received Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba







HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26(ACN) “We are confident that your diplomatic work in our country will contribute to further develop the close and historic relations between Cuba and Vietnam,” Political Bureau member Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and of the Council of State, assured to Le Quang Long, ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on behalf of the Cuban parliamentarians.



“Cuba and Vietnam are united by close historical and unbreakable bonds of brotherhood forged by Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh. Our peoples and main leaders have built an exemplary relationship, a symbol of our times, of deep solidarity and unity," he remarked.



He recalled the emblematic phrase "For Vietnam we are ready to give even our own blood!" expressed by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz, who was the first and only world leader, Head of State or Government, to visit liberated territories of South Vietnam in 1973 still under the threat of U.S. bombs.



Lazo sent warm greetings to his Vietnamese counterpart and reiterated the willingness to continue building together the beautiful history of fraternity between the two countries and, especially, between the two national assemblies, for the benefit their peoples. Likewise, he referred to Revista Parlamentaria Especial «Cuba y Vietnam: un símbolo de hermandad», issued in honor of the 60th anniversary of Cuban Committee of Solidarity with South Vietnam, the 50th anniversary of Fidel’s visit to Vietnam, and the 63rd anniversary of the diplomatic relations between both countries.



Finally, he talked about Cuba’s current situation of struggle against an intensified U.S. blockade and thanked Vietnam for its opposition to the said criminal policy and its permanent solidarity with Cuba, as well as for the Vietnamese donations received in difficult times.



On his end, Le Quang Long acknowledged the warm welcome he received and conveyed greetings to Esteban Lazo from the President of the Vietnamese National Assembly.



“It is a true honor to have been appointed as Ambassador to a brotherly country. Our historic and exemplary relations are a sound basis for the success of my mission in Cuba,” he said. “We reaffirm our position against the U.S. blockade and support the cause of Cuba's economic and social development. We are willing to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation in the face of the current difficulties facing the Cuban people.”