Russian embassy in Cuba opened book of condolence for victims of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) A book of condolence was opened at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Havana in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack to the Crocus City Hall concert hall in that country.



Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera and Major General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, ministers of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), respectively, signed the book in solidarity with the Russian government and people.



Along with a group of generals, both officers were received by Russian ambassador Victor Koronelli, who thanked the Cuban people for their expressions of support and fraternity with the victims of such an abominable crime and stressed the importance of the support of the chiefs of the Cuban FAR and MININT at such a painful moment for his country.