Prime Minister congratulates the Cuban Five





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated the Cuban Five on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the State Security Organs.



In a message posted on X, the Premier described Gerardo Hernández, Ramón Labañino, René González, Fernando González and Antonio Guerrero, as worthy examples of loyalty, resistance, patriotism and courage.



Accused of being spies and threatening national security, the Cuban Five served almost 16 years in U.S. prisons before Army General and then-President of Cuba, Raúl Castro, announced on December 17, 2014 that they were returning to their homeland.



By agreement of the National Assembly of People's Power, Cuba granted them the title of Heroes of the Republic in recognition of their work monitoring terrorist plans against Cuba.