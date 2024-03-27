All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba hosts 15th International Relations seminar



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) With a view to discussing highly relevant topics on a global level, the Raúl Roa García Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI) in Havana organized the 15th Seminar on International Relations, which features 32 research works developed by its students and some 58 papers received from across Cuba and other countries.

ISRI rector Rogelio Sierra Diaz remarked that the event includes the working commissions "Contemporary Challenges in International Relations", "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy", "Power Relations and Hegemony", "Cuba in the International Relations System", and "Teaching International Relations".

Sierra Diaz also expressed his gratitude to the various participant countries, among them Mexico, Argentina, El Salvador, Venezuela, Russia, and Senegal.

