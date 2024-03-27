Raul Castro Headed Ceremony for 65th Year of Cuban State Security Service





Havana, March 26 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro along President Miguel Diaz-Canel headed the ceremony held Tuesday in Havana to pay homage to the members of the Cuban State Security Service on its 65th anniversary.



During the ceremony, Interior Minister Division General Lazaro Alvarez read a letter written by Raul Castro congratulating the members of the Cuban State Security Service, founded by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.



President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled the founder of the service as well as the men and women who have dedicate their lives to the defense of the people.



Political and grassroots institutions and organizations handed over to the general direction of the Counterintelligence division of the Interior Ministry diplomas acknowledging their work over the past 65 years.



The State Security Organs were set up on March 26, 1959 by Fidel Castro after the unification of the Rebel Army Investigations Department and the Navy’s Intelligence Division, along a similar service of the National Revolutionary Police, which had thus far faced counterrevolutionary actions in their jurisdictions.



