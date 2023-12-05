Disaster prevention congress kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 5 (ACN) More than 600 participants from around eight countries gathered today in Havana for the opening of the 11th International Congress on Disasters and the 7th International Conference of Firefighters, which will last until December 8.



Before officially starting the event, those present observed a minute's silence in memory of those who have fallen in the line of duty in the protection of lives at risk in disaster conditions.



In his opening remarks, Major General Ramon Pardo Guerra, Chief of the National General Staff of Civil Defense and President of the Organizing Committee of the conclave, highlighted the importance of bringing together authorities, rescuers and activists from different parts of the world to promote fruitful exchanges in order to improve the performance of rescue and rescue forces in today's new scenarios.



Pardo Guerra praised the high scientific level and depth of the event with its research aimed at improving disaster prevention response, early warning systems and disaster risk perception.



Since 1987, when the 1st International Congress on Natural Disasters was held, it has made possible the exchange of experiences and the pooling of knowledge among professionals for 36 years in order to face the new challenges of today and manage these challenges through the use of science in pursuit of a sustainable future for all.



The ceremony was also attended by Rodolfo Sabonge, secretary general of the Association of Caribbean States, and Francisco Pichon, resident coordinator of the United Nations System in Cuba.