Cuban educators contribute to keep alive Fidel Castro's ideology





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Dec 5 (ACN) With the 1st Municipal Colloquium Vamos con Fidel, dedicated to the work and legacy of the Commander in Chief, educators in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba are contributing to keep his thought alive.



Nelvis Colas, general director of the sector in the territory, told the Cuban News Agency that between December 5 and 7, they are trying to preserve the memory of the historic leader of the Revolution from his political, military, cultural, anti-imperialist and humanist actions.



She assured the intention of developing the investigative and creative potentialities of teachers and students as part of their integral formation, as they intend to encourage in the new generations the interest in studying the life of this historical figure.



She highlighted the participation of more than 90 people in the first edition of the event, dedicated to the seven years since the physical disappearance of Fidel Castro and the 19 years since the creation of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty.



Promoted by the Office of Attention to the Guerrilla Fronts, the Center for Maceist Studies, the University of Oriente and other institutions, this 1st Municipal Colloquium is a propitious space to motivate the interest of young people in the history of the Homeland.