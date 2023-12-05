Works of art to be exhibited at Congress on Disasters in Havana





MATANZAS, Cuba, Dec 5 (ACN) Some twenty works of art that evoke solidarity and courage in the face of the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base are ready to be exhibited at the 11th International Congress on Disasters 2023 and the 7th International Conference of Firefighters.



Biolexi Ballester Quintana, director of the Firefighters Museum of Matanzas Cuartel Enrique Estrada, in this western city, informed that in the exhibition area of the Convention Center in Havana they placed the representative pieces of the work of 17 creators.



Photography, painting, sculpture, constitute manifestations present in the sample that will allow those who participate in the Congress to know artistic objects that are part of the Cinco de Agosto room, which in the Museum evokes the bravery and humanism demonstrated in the face of the incident that last year shocked Cuba and its friends.



It is a very emotional exhibition whose presentation will begin this Tuesday with a minute of silence to honor the fallen in the line of duty, said the director of a unique center of its kind in Cuba for being a living museum, as it shares headquarters with the Firefighters Command One of Matanzas.



The 11th International Congress on Disasters 2023 and the 7th International Conference of Firefighters will be held in Havana until the 8th with the main theme "The art of saving is in foresight"; Matanzas will have a large and diverse delegation that will contribute to the exchanges.