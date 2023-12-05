National Workshop evaluates progress of preventive strategy against violence





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 5 (ACN) The 2nd National Workshop to evaluate this program was held on Monday in Havana to analyze the strengths, challenges and shortcomings in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategy for Prevention and Attention to Gender Violence and in the Family Scenario.



Teresa Amarelle Boue, secretary general of the Cuban Women's Federation (FMC by its Spanish acronym), said that this provision is the realization of people's dreams who have worked and have been aware of a reality that affects society.



With the awareness that violence is a social, health and human rights problem, as well as a brake on the development of individuals, the strategy aims at the joint efforts of institutions and organizations to make the gender perspective a cross-cutting issue in their actions, she pointed out.



This program has allowed the community exchange on machismo and other forms of violence in different scenarios, stated Amarelle Boue at the workshop, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman Waugh.



The concerns that emerged in neighborhoods and workplaces were a guide for the preventive work that has been established since 2021 and is still being perfected, noted the secretary general of the FMC and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.



To date, she remarked, the strategy has made it possible to identify around 9,000 families living in situations of violence, most of them made up of women and girls.



What we have done is still insufficient, but we must highlight the political will of the Cuban government, which has accompanied and led everything related to gender equality, she considered.



The workshop also addressed areas such as prevention and local work, the legislative body and research and statistical information.



Since December 2021, Cuba has had in place the Comprehensive Strategy for the Prevention and Attention to Gender Violence and Family Violence, a provision that prioritizes the intersectoral approach and accompaniment of victims and survivors of gender violence.