Cuba marks National Day of Constructors





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 5 (ACN) The Construction Brigade Followers of Camilo and Che sent a congratulatory message to their colleagues in the country to celebrate today the Day of the Builder, proposed in 1972 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro as a tribute to the martyr Armando Mestre Martinez, assailant of the Moncada Barracks and expeditionary of the Granma yacht.



Receive our fraternal greetings to the men and women who contribute with their plans and projects to build the everlasting work of the Revolution, even in difficult conditions due to the shortages imposed by the growing aggressiveness of the U.S. government.



An official statement from the leadership of the group pays tribute to the anniversary, welcomed by the National Association of Construction Workers and its main figure Armando Mestre Martinez, at the suggestion of the maximum leader of the Cuban Revolution in August 1972 in the 3rd of his trade union organization.



Its slogan The present is for struggle and the future is ours, showed the socio-economic urgencies promoted by the Cuban Revolution in the midst of massive mobilizations, which highlighted the development and consolidation of the Columns Movement.