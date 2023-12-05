Cuban President Highlights his Official Visit to Iran





Havana, Dec 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised the results of his recent visit to Iran, by highlighting the accords reached which will favor the development of projects to the benefit of the two nations.



The Cuban Presidency website uploaded statements by the head of state at the Sadabad Palace along his Iranian counterpart Ayatola Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi after the signing of seven cooperation accords by members of the two official delegations.



Raisi said that the visit to Iran by a Cuban president after 21 years is very significant, and it is an important landmark for bilateral relations between the two sister nations.



The two presidents condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people which has claimed the lives of over six thousand children and more than four thousand women. They also expressed their decision to boost economic and commercial links.