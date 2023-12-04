Egyptian ambassador visits trade fair in eastern Cuba





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Maher El-Adawy, Egyptian ambassador to Cuba, toured the 3rd Industry and Trade Fair Las Tunas 2023, on the occasion of his fourth official visit to this city, where he asked about the local potential in fields such as tourism, culture and industry and the possibility of developing stronger ties between Cuba and Egypt.



The diplomat praised people’s kindness in Las Tunas and the hospitality they gave him.



While in the city, Mr. El-Adawy met with directors of local fishing, agricultural and furniture enterprises, who described the good and services they supply to domestic and foreign markets.



He also visited the Vicente García González Provincial Museum, to which he donated two pieces of Cuban visual artists as a symbol of fraternity between the two peoples.