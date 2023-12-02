Cuba applies new technology for tobacco curing in producing farms





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) Six Italian technology equipment to regulate the temperature in tobacco curing houses will benefit the El Porvenir farm located in the municipality of Cumanayagua, in the central province of Cienfuegos.



The producer Alcides Hernandez Perez, told exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that the controlled curing technology allows speeding up the drying process from 60 days to about 20, and maintains the quality of the leaf.



He explained that the assembly of the equipment, to regulate humidity and heat, is carried out outside each shed in order to influence the interior climate, and these systems are supported by solar panels -at the rate of two for each tobacco drying house.



He also indicated that this is one of the most modern methodologies in the aromatic plant process in the world, and in Cuba it is applied in farms of several producers.



This project as a whole also includes drip irrigation for the plantations, which in the case of the El Porvenir farm is developed under the modality of covered tobacco.



In "El Porvenir" eight hectares of tobacco are planted this year, four of which are already growing favorably.