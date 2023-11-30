Cuban delegation attended pre-COP-28 discussions





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 29 (ACN) On the eve of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, diplomats and executives of the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA) participated in Dubai in the debates among the delegations of the G77+China attending the global meeting.



In its capacity as president pro tempore of the said Group, Cuba convened this first Summit of Leaders—the first ever held at this level within the framework of a COP—in order to talk about and coordinate positions among the countries of the South with a view to the climate negotiations.



Scheduled for December 2, the Summit will include an opening session, a general debate and a closing session, as well as the presentation by Díaz-Canel of a summary on the main issues addressed during the debate, which the G77 can use in its future work, and an opportunity to plan for joint efforts by developing countries in order to advance their legitimate claims.