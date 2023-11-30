Historic meeting in Dubai





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 29 (ACN) The official visit that President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is paying to the United Arab Emirates—the first ever by a Cuban head of state—can be described as highly consequential, including his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed BinZayed Al Nahyan, president of the country and Emir of Abu Dhabi.



During their talks, both leaders noted the good state of relations between the two countries and their willingness to keep strengthening their bilateral political dialogue and trade, investment and cooperation ties in fields such as biotechnology, renewable energies, tourism, and agriculture, among others.



Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernández, Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the meeting as "historic" and a stepping-stone to stronger relations between the two nations, marked during Díaz-Canel’s visit by the signature of major agreements on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments and on measures to avoid double taxation, among others related to climate change, tourism, science, technology and sports.



The Cuban president’s agenda includes his participation in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held from November 30 to December 12 and in which he will be present in his capacity as president pro tempore of the G77+China.