Conference on Ergonomics looks at international experiences





MATANZAS, Cuba, Nov 29 (ACN) Experiences gained by Latin America, France and Cuba were discussed at the 4th Workshop on Ergonomics and Occupational and Labor Safety, under way in this city.



Mauricio Santos Morales, president of the Latin American Ergonomics Union (ULAERGO)—a platform available to 16 countries in the region and to more than 4,000 specialists—highlighted the efforts of this entity to cope with current national challenges, including the lack of training on the subject, and the support it provides to universities and projects with a view to strengthening links among researchers.



Joaquín García Dihigo, a professor with the University of Matanzas and president of the jury, praised Cuba's progress in the study of Cognitive Ergonomics and its programs to qualify professionals in this field.



Union leaders from France’s General Confederation of Labor (CGT) attended the sessions and shared their views on both the creation of safer working environments and the struggles for the rights of the working class in the French region of Toulusse.