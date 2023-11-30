All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
30
November Thursday

Cuba is willing to Expand Cooperation Links with Namibia



 Havana, Nov 29 (ACN) Cuban Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa told Namibia’s Labor Minister Utoni Nujoma his government’s willingness to keep training young Africans and expand cooperation links.

Nujoma is paying a visit to Cuba, which included talks with Cuban Labor and Social Security Minister Marta Elena Feito. During the meeting, the two officials considered áreas for bilateral cooperation.

Nujoma and his delegation also met with representatives of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation.

