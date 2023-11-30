Cuba Reiterates Support of the Palestinian People





Havana, Nov 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President affirmed his country’s support of the cause of the Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle against illegal occupation and genocide.



On his X account on International Day in Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the head of state wrote that it is up to the peoples of the world to demand peace amidst the conflict with Israel.



Since the violent escalation took place in October, Diaz-Canel has reiterated his support of on the social media and has taken part at supportive initiatives in Cuba, such as last Thursday’s massive march in Havana demanding Israel to stop its attacks on Palestine.



He also received a group of young Palestinian taking courses in Cuba and extended them the support of the Cuban people and that of his own.



Cuba’s position towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as expressed by the Cuban Foreign Ministry, is of rejection to the killing of civilians and innocent people in all parts involved in the conflict disregarding ethnic origin, nationality or religion.