Cuba and Venezuela Sign Tourism Cooperation Accords





Havana, Nov 28 (ACN) The governments of Cuba and Venezuela signed seven cooperation accords in the area of tourism which will favor the performance of the economic activity in the South American nation.



The accords resulted from Venezuela’s 16th International Tourism Fair which was attended by over thirty nations.



Venezuelan Tourism Minister Ali Padron explained that the accords were signed with Cuba’s Musical Recordings Company EGREM, with the Cuban Music Institute, the Center of Arts Schools, the Company of Culture Projects and Engineering Services among others.



Thise agreement swill consolidate relations between Caracas and Havana by providing Cuban artistic and cultural services, the minister said.



Venezuela and Cuba also signed a letter of intention allowing restoration works of Venezuelan patrimonial facilities.



Other accords aimed at cooperation to keep expanding tourist operations between the two nations. And as a result of these agreements, a flight with tourists from Cuba’s Cayo Largo key is scheduled to land in Venezuela on December 7, as part of initiatives that include connections with Havana and Varadero tourist center.