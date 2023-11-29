Havana will Host 2nd International Transportation and Logistics Fair





Havana, Nov 27 (ACN) The 2nd International Transportation and Logistics Fair (FITL 2024) will take place at Havana’s Pabexpo exhibit hall April 3-5 next year.



First Deputy Transportation Minister Marta Orama said that the fair will favor the consolidation of ongoing projects and the identification of new business opportunities which can help boost sustainable development in the transportation sector to the benefit of the people, the country’s economy and Cuban society in general.

The sustainable transportation of passengers and cargo, the modernization of transport fleets and infrastructure, the use of renewable energy sources and the efficient performance of logistic and supply chains are top on the fair’s agenda.



The government official stressed that the event pursues to encourage the development of local companies, the promotion of foreign direct investment, international cooperation, the expansion of supply networks and the modernization of the local industry.



The event will include lectures, panels and other professional exchanges, the deputy minister said and she recalled that the first fair of this kind was eld in October 2022 with the participation of 78 local and foreign exhibitors, including private Cuban companies.

More details on the event can be consulted at www.mitrans.gob.cu/fitl2924 o en This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.