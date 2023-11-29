No toxic applesauce has been confirmed to enter Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 28 (ACN) In response to an international alert for an applesauce detained in the United States for high lead content, Cuba remains vigilant to check the entry of such food, and no imports have been confirmed in the country.



This was verified today by the Cuban News Agency with sources from the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), who ratified that the rumor about deaths by ingestion of the product in the western province of Mayabeque is fake.



Based on the information provided by journalist Lazaro Manuel Alonso, MINSAP confirmed that the claim spread these days by social networks that there are children in Cuba who have died from this cause is a lie.



Cuba received the international alert, and consequently, MINSAP has given the indication to be attentive and check in all provinces in case this applesauce enters the country, refers the journalist in his post published on Facebook.