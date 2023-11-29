G77 Leaders' Summit and China on Diaz-Canel's Agenda in UAE





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 28 (ACN) As part of an official working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba, will participate in the Summit of Leaders of the Group of 77 (G77) and China, to be held in Dubai in the context of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).



Called to be a space to coordinate at the highest level the positions of the consultation mechanism in the context of climate negotiations, the Summit was convened for December 2 by Cuba, as the pro tempore President of the bloc of 134 Member States.

According to the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, this Summit is an unprecedented initiative within the framework of a Conference of the Parties, and in view of this event, it will work on the establishment of the new climate finance goal, in full compliance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.



Speaking on September 19 at the debate corresponding to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Diaz-Canel stressed that the meeting of leaders of the South also has as priorities the global stocktaking exercise and the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund.



Cuban leader said that COP 28 (from November 30 to December 12, 2023) will show whether, beyond the speeches, there is real political will of the developed nations to reach the urgent agreements required in this area.



Cuba will not cease in its efforts to boost the creative potential, influence and leadership of the G77, said the Cuban head of state, who left Havana on Monday for official visits to the UAE, Qatar and Iran.