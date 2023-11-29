Cuban parliament convenes its second regular session





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 28 (ACN) The 2nd regular session of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of Cuba, in its 10th Legislature, will be held on December 20 at the Convention Palace in Havana, starting at 9:00 am.



The call was made today by Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of that legislative body and of the Council of State, in the exercise of his powers, conferred by Article 111, paragraph c, of the Constitution of the Republic.



Constituted last April 19, the 10th Legislature of the Cuban Parliament is made up of 470 deputies, with the responsibility of representing the interests of the people for the next five years.