Cuban President will Visit United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran





Havana, Nov 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President is departing on a tour of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran where he will meet official and working agendas.



According to Diaz-Canel’s X account, he will take part at the United Nations Conference on Climate Chage 2023 (COP-28) to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates.



The climate change conference will include a meeting of leaders of the Group of 77 plus China, currently chaired by Cuba, he wrote on X. https://twitter.com/DiazCanelB/status/1729263723469308238



The UN Conference of the Parties (COP) is an annual meeting of the member nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which considers decisions to address the world climate challenge.