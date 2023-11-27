152 years have not diminished the pain of the Homeland , Diaz Canel states





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) 152 years after one of the most savage crimes perpetrated in Cuba by the Spanish colonial regime, Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic, said today that this time has not been able to subtract pain to the Homeland, for the execution of eight innocent people.



On X, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba pointed out that the medical students murdered by the hatred of the volunteers, will never be forgotten.



"Neither a century and a half of time has been able to reduce the vileness of the crime, nor to diminish the pain of the Homeland for the execution of eight innocent people. The medical students murdered by the hatred of the volunteers in 1871 will never be forgotten," the president wrote.



Every year Cuba pays tribute to the students with activities throughout the country, including a march from the University of Havana to the monument to the students shot on November 27, 1871, under the fabricated accusation of having desecrated the tomb of Spanish journalist Gonzalo de Castañon.