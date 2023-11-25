Cuba Grants Vietnamese Ambassador the Friendship Medal





Havana, Nov 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President granted the Friendship Medal to Le Thanh Tung, Vietnamese ambassador to Havana.



The commendable work of Le Thanh Tung has contributed to the strengthening of political trust, solidarity, cooperation and the deep bonds of friendship between the two nations, wrote Cuban Foreign Minister on X.



Minister Rodriguez bestowed on the Vietnamese ambassador the medal granted by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba during a ceremony at the building hosting the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



During the ceremony, deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez stressed the work carried out by the ambassador over the past three years and she extended her gratitude for the permanent stance of Vietnam against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.