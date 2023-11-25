Outstanding Cuban artist and intellectual receives Doctor Honoris Causa Degree





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Prominent Cuban artist and intellectual Amaury Perez Vidal received on Thursday an honorary doctorate degree from the University of the American Cultural Institute in Mexico.



The title is granted to Amaury "in recognition of his relevant personal and professional performance, for his outstanding leadership and contribution in favor of human dignity and his work in the ethical integration of knowledge and practice for the benefit of our homeland and humanity".



Upon hearing the news, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote Friday on X: "Our brother Amaury has just received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of the American Cultural Institute, Mexico. Congratulations!".