Secretary of Organization of Cuban party held important exchange at Cuban News Agency





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Secretary of Organization, held today an exchange with workers and directors of the Cuban News Agency (ACN) and toured its facilities.



Edda Diz Garces, general director of the Agency, gave an overview of the characteristics of the media, founded in May 1974, of the program for the 50 years about to be celebrated as part of an editorial, technological and economic transformation, as part of the experiment for a new model of press management, of which 16 others in the country are part of.









The director highlighted the strength of having a correspondent in each Cuban province, from where every day multimedia news products that reflect the reality of the Caribbean nation reach the central office and are socialized in all the agency's communication platforms.



Morales Ojeda, accompanied by Rogelio Polanco, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of the Ideological Department; Juan Miguel Garcia, head of the Office of Administration and Services, and Yaquelin Gonzalez, official of the Ideological Department, in a visit to several editorial offices and work areas, praised the unity and sense of belonging of the members of the collective.







In a meeting with ACN directors, he said that he appreciates that they are providing solutions to the problems on the basis of research and diagnosis, without improvisations, and called not to lose a minute in the improvement, to grow as a teaching unit in the formation of new professionals and to continue growing in the portfolio of opportunities.The Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC urged to generate more and more attractive contents and celebrated the willingness and organization achieved to face the challenges in the complex times the country is living and to continue reinventing itself, to transform itself creatively.



