Cuban clinical-surgical hospital celebrates its 64th anniversary





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) The attention to unfavorable epidemiological events, the surgical activity and the promotion of scientific development to achieve a better attention to patients, represent the objectives of the workers of the Amalia Simoni Provincial Clinical and Surgical Teaching Hospital in central Cuba, which today celebrates its 64th anniversary.



Dr. Arturo Amores Ramada, director of the hospital, told the Cuban News Agency that the fact of being the first hospital opened by the Cuban Revolution, and especially by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, represents a great commitment.



In its beginnings, he said, it was intended for the treatment of tuberculosis and after many transformations it became a training center for specialists and personnel trained and devoted to their work.



It began with 225 beds, and currently exceeds 500 which includes the hospital extension at the Maximo Gomez Baez Vocational Pre-University Institute of Exact Sciences, the doctor added.



He also emphasized that achieving quality indicators regarding medical care for all the people who attend will always be a premise, as well as the constant improvement of students and professors.



The scientific potential is working on several clinical trials and studies carried out on the confrontation of COVID-19 due to its great experience in the confrontation of the pandemic for more than two years.



Forensic medicine, criminal, rehabilitation, geriatrics, among others, are part of this hospital, which has positive structural conditions due to the support it has.