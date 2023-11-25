Cuban PM concludes cybersecurity scientific event





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Prime Minister of the Republic, closed today the scientific event held in Havana as part of the 2nd National Conference on Cybersecurity.



In the presence of Major General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, member of the Political Bureau and Minister of the Interior, and other leaders and officials, the Cuban Prime Minister highlighted the priority that the State gives to this branch, for the sake of sovereignty and the country's own development.



The final session of the scientific meeting included the presentation of two audiovisual materials dedicated to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of his physical disappearance.



From Monday, November 20 to November 30, the 2nd National Cybersecurity Day will be held throughout the country, aimed at raising awareness on the responsible use of information technologies and data protection, both at the level of the entities and the population.