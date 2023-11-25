Cuban VP paid tribute to Fidel Castro in France





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) A few hours before the seventh anniversary of the physical loss of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa paid tribute today to the historic leader of the Revolution, during his transit through France, returning from a tour of countries in the African continent.



Cuba's state mission to Paris hosted the political-cultural event, which was attended by the island's diplomatic staff and the delegation that accompanied Valdes Mesa on his official visits to Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Ethiopia and Rwanda.



On X, Valdes Mesa affirmed that Cuba and the world do not forget the value of the principles and example of the Commander in Chief.



According to Prensa Latina, the tribute began with a wreath dedicated to Fidel Castro (1926-2016), laid by the Vice President and the ambassador of the Caribbean nation, Otto Vaillant.



The meeting included poems, a documentary, a photographic exhibition and expressions of affection in Cuba after the statesman's death on November 25, 2016.