Cuban deputy PM presided over recognition ceremony at the country's largest oil refinery





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) The Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, Cuban deputy prime minister, presided over today, in this central-southern city, the act of recognition to the workers, for the completion of the capital repair of the Cienfuegos Refinery S. A., and the contribution given to other major works in Cuba.



Maride Fernandez Lopez, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first secretary of that political party in the Cienfuegos territory; Vicente de la O Levis, Minister of Energy and Mines, and Nestor Perez Franco, general director of the Cuban Oil Company, were present at the event.



Irenaldo Perez Cardoso, general manager of the Cienfuegos S.A. Refinery, summarized the rehabilitation works in that company, from September 1 to November 10, in a shutdown in which the collective achieved the fulfillment of the execution schedule during 60 days.



He explained that they worked in the repair of several plants of this refinery, considered the largest in the country, and reopened on December 21, 2007 by then Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Army General Raul Castro.



Perez Cardoso said that the start-up of the industry was dedicated to the memory of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, seven years after his physical disappearance, to be commemorated this November 25.



During this meeting, the highest authorities present recognized the general management of the Ñico Lopez refinery for guaranteeing the processing of crude oil during the period of the capital repair of the Cienfuegos refinery.



Nestor Perez Franco, general director of the Cuba-Oil Company, in his conclusions highlighted the southern plant as a demonstration of how much a blockaded country can achieve by overcoming material shortages and the instability of the raw material.



He highlighted the commitment of the collective to the values, the unconditional support and the capacity to assume the challenges, and expressed on behalf of all, the support to the Palestinian people who suffer the aggression of Israel.