Diaz-Canel visits sites of interest in Cuban province as deputy





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) With the aim of maintaining contact with the people, the representatives of the municipality of Santa Clara to the National Assembly of People's Power today carried out their usual monthly tour of the territory, in which Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban President and deputy for that territory, took part.



On X, the Presidency reported that, as part of the exchanges they have with the people, the day included visits to production centers in the city.



Another publication refers to the tour of the deputies, led by Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, through the lands of the farmer Yunier Hernandez Guerra.



Those lands were once plagued by marabu and today are planted with beans; it is a successful family project, an experience that shows how much daily work and the link with science can achieve, the Presidency added.



According to another tweet, the exchange also included a visit to the farm of producer Yulexi La Rosa, who was catcher of the Villa Clara baseball team and today is dedicated to horse breeding.