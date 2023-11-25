Head of the organization department of Cuban party visits Cuban News Agency headquarters





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), visits today the headquarters of the Cuban News Agency (ACN), in Havana.



Accompanying Morales Ojeda are Rogelio Polanco, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of the Ideological Department, and Juan Miguel Garcia, head of the Office of Administration of the Central Committee of the PCC.



A publication of the agency's account on X refers that Edda Diz Garces, director of ACN, explains to visitors the characteristics of the media, in full transformation.