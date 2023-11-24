



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) After four days of debates and exchanges for an inclusive, equitable and quality education, the 3rd International Congress on Secondary Education concluded in Havana.



With around 262 participants, the event brought together teachers and experts from countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico and Honduras, who demonstrated their high scientific level through symposiums and panels, said Ricardo Rodriguez Gomez, vice president of the organizing committee.



More than 10,000 Cuban teachers were involved in the pre-congress courses led by specialists from the Ministry of Education (MINED), universities and the National Institute of Pedagogical Sciences, he said.



Rodriguez Gomez commented that the program of the event addressed issues on education and also other problems of the current context in the Caribbean country as a result of the Sustainable Development Goals contemplated in the 2030 Agenda and the Policy of Attention to Children, Adolescents and Youth.



They discussed the teaching and learning process through a flexible curriculum and from a developmental perspective; the conception of study plans in the midst of the 3rd Improvement of the Educational System in Cuba and the role of communication in this area, he added.



The teaching of the English language was emphasized in order to have citizens with greater professional competences, the executive continued.



Regarding the results of the congress, the vice president of the Organizing Committee pointed out that new lines of work will be undertaken, among them the promotion of a culture of peace, environment and law from the exchange with the students and with the rest of the agents for social change.



Marlen Triana Mederos, General Director of Secondary Education of the Ministry of Education, referred to the need for the professionalization of teachers and their social recognition, health and comprehensive education on sexuality, as well as the need to put into practice the premise that the school is the most important cultural center of the community.



During the closing ceremony, MINED thanked the institutions that hosted the event, which included the British Council, the Cuban Society of Mathematics and Computer Science, UNESCO, UNFPA, the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture and the Cuban company Cinesoft.

The 4th International Congress on Secondary Education will be held in November 2025.