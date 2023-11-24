Cuban President: Israeli Genocide against Palestinians must End Now





Havana, Nov 23 (ACN) The Israeli genocide (of Palestine) openly backed by the United States (of America) must end now, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel demanded on his X account on Thursday.



Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee, joined a massive march staged in Havana by Cuban youths in support of Palestine.



Demonstrators walked several blocks on the popular sea-front drive boulevard expressing Cuba’s attachment to the International Community’s claim for a cease of all Israeli attacks against the sister Arab nation of Palestine.



The action was called by the Cuban Young Communist League, the University and High-School Student organizations.



The Cuban President was joined at the March by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, and other top Communist Party officials.

