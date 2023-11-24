The U.K. and Cuba Boost Political Dialog and Cooperation





Havana, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuba and the United Kingdom established a framework for mutual cooperation and to boost political, economic, social and cultural links after signing in Havana an Accord for Political Dialog and Cooperation.



The document was penned on Wednesday by Cuban deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez and by David Rutley, Minister for the Americas and Caribbean at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).



The two sides expressed their satisfaction for the important accord which will contribute to strengthen bilateral relations, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The British official held a courtesy meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez in which they addressed the state of bilateral relations and cooperation links.



Rodriguez appreciated the U.K. support of the Cuban resolution recently submitted to the vote of the UN General Assembly demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The British delegation, made up of ambassador to Havana George Hollingbery and Political Officer at the British Mission Anne Aichroth, also met with the director for Commercial Policy with Europe at the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry Inalvis Bonachea, who briefed the visitors about Cuba’s economic model.

Representing the Cuban Foreign Ministry were the general director for Multilateral Affairs Rodolfo Benitez and the director for Europe and Canada Ileana Núñez.