Cuban President Joins People’s March for Palestine in Havana





Havana, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero joined a massive march in solidarity with Palestine staged on Havana’s streets on Thursday by the Cuban people.



Demonstrators walked several blocks on the popular sea-front drive boulevard expressing Cuba’s attachment to the International Community’s claim for a cease of all Israeli attacks against the sister Arab nation of Palestine.



The action was called by the Cuban Young Communist League, the University and High-School Student organizations.



Later in a rally Cubans and Palestinian youths voiced their rejection of the ongoing Israeli genocide against the people of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.



The first secretary of the Young Communist League in Havana, Raul Alejandro Palmero, described the Israeli aggression as the worst genocide in history. Meyvis Estevez, also a communist leader, said that the youths do not remain silent in the face of cruelty and hatred against an honorable nation which only claims for justice.



The massive march was also joined by the Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales; the head of the Communist Party Ideological Department Rogelio Polanco; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and other political and government officials.