Cuban Vice-President Meets with Zimbabwean Counterpart





Havana, Nov 16 (ACN) Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdes Mesa held talks on Thursday with his Zimbabwean counterpart Kembo Mohadi, on the sidelines of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the independence of Guinea Bissau.



“We ratified our decision to deepen our relations and keep supporting each other in areas of mutual interest,” wrote the Cuban Vice-President on his X account.



The Cuban leader, who is paying an official visit to Kenya as part of an African tour, praised the steady, long-lasting and historic bonds between Cuba and Zimbabwe.

