Intense Rains Persistently Affecting Eastern Cuba





Havana, Nov 16 (ACN) Cuba’s meteorology institute issued a special advisory on Thursday warning of persistent and intense rains over the eastern region on Friday.



Aside from the future development of a low pressure areas in the Caribbean Sea, rains over the western portion of the main Island of Cuba will persist Thursday evening and into Friday, appearing locally intense later during the day.



At about midday on Thursday, the Cabo Cruz weather station in the eastern province of Granma reported a 51-milimiter rainfall accumulate which was linked to the low pressure area and a humid flow over the country’s eastern portion.



The low pressure area has organized over the past hours, though it does not have a well defined circulation center and while moving north-northeast it will find unfavorable conditions for further development, but it still could become a tropical depression over the next 24 hours, the institute explained.



The advisory warns of the impact by intense rain amidst the current hydrological conditions related to recent rainfall in eastern Cuba.