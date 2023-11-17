Intense Rains Watch Issued for Eastern Cuba





Havana, Nov 16 (ACN) Cuba’s Civil Defense authority issued a Watch for Intense Rains in the eastern provinces of Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.



The latest advisories by the local weather institute explained that a large area of rains and thunderstorms on the Caribbean Sea has gained in organization which, along with the influence of a frontal trough moving east, could increase the chance for the occurrence of strong and intense rains from Las Tunas through Guantanamo.



The development of a low pressure system over the next 24 hours could lead to a tropical depression, which suggested the establishment of an alert stage at 18 hours Thursday, local Cuba time.



