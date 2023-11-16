Díaz-Canel hails Cuba's election to UNESCO Executive Board





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted today Cuba’s election to the UNESCO Executive Board for the period 2023-2027, which he described as a great victory for Cuba.



The island got one of the 31 seats to be filled through the vote called within the 42nd General Conference of UNESCO.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarked that the voting result underscores Cuba’s commitment to UNESCO’s values and purposes and to the development of education, science and culture.



The Executive Board is tasked with the implementation of the decisions taken by the General Conference.