Ibero-American Water Directors conference continues





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 16 (ACN) The 24th Conference of Ibero-American Water Directors (CODIA), under way in this city, enters its second day of sessions today.



Bladimir Matos Moya, first vice president of the National Institute of Water Resources (INRH), will present the paper Water governance in Cuba, the only one in today’s program, which also includes debates on the regional program of specialized training, technical reports, discussions on hydrographic planning, and a technical visit to facilities in Havana.



The Conference gathers 18 of the 22 experts that make up CODIA, most of them from Latin America and the Caribbean.