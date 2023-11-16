Cuba and Azerbaijan ratify interest in expanding ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev highlighted the potential to expand economic and commercial ties between the two countries, especially in the health care sector.



During their meeting, Marrero praised the long history and tradition of good relations between the two peoples and their leaders and recalled the excellent results of the visits that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, paid to Azerbaijan in 2019 and 2022, respectively, as well that of Cuban VP Salvador Valdés Mesa this year.



Marrero reasserted to Musayev, who is visiting the island for the first time, that Azerbaijan can count on the Cuban Government's full support for a mutually beneficial cooperation program in several fields of the economy, including health care, teaching and research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical production.



On his end, Musayev thanked the Cuban premier for his warm welcome and agreed that a very successful cooperation is possible in the aforesaid fields.