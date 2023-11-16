Cuba Civil Defense Issues Intense Rain Warning





Havana, Nov 15 (ACN) The Cuban Civil Defense authority issued an early warning advisory on Wednesday for intense rains, in tune with the most recent weather reports by the local Meteorology Institute.



According to the Institute, all prediction models alert of high chance of intense rains over the next hours, linked to a trough and a low pressure system moving a large area of rain and thunderstorms which is expected to affect Cuban national territory with abundant rainfall particularly along the island northern coast, and from western Matanzas to central Ciego de Avila provinces.



Bearing in mind the current soil saturation, the civil defense authority indicates all commanding centers to finetune and meet all measures established in the stages of Response and Recovery for Tropical Storms and other Extreme Hydrometeorological Events.



The authority also suggests that the people keeps permanently informed through all communication means and official profiles in the social media, and meet the indications issued by local authorities.