Havana Hosts 25th Conference of Ibero-American Water Directors





Havana, Nov 15 (ACN) Experts from 18 countries attended on Wednesday in Havana the opening ceremony and first sessions of the 25th Conference of Ibero-American Water Directors (CODIA), which is being chaired by Cuba for one year and for the first time since the first forum of its kind was held in Colombia in 2001.



Antonio Rodriguez, president of the Cuban National Water Resources Institute and main promoter of the Conference said that the experiences they are able to generalize will help improve the quality of life of millions of people.



During the conference, underway at Havana’s Hotel Nacional till Friday, Cuba will contribute its modest experiences and will learn from those of the participants, said Rodriguez.



Water is the most important natural resource guaranteeing life on Planet Earth, said Elena Napoles, who heads the Culture Office for Latin America and the Caribbean with the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO).



Napoles stressed the meeting’s focus on the advancement and challenges to improve the quality of water and residual treatment, aspects included in the UN 2030 development goals.